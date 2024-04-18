Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Purchases 148,600 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.2 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.