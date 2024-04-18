BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.55.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Creative Planning bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

