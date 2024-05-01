Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.
