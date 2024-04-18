Barclays Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $57.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $58.25 on Monday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after buying an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.