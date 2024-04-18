Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

