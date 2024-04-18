StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

