StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
