Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

