Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
