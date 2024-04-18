Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OGEN stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

