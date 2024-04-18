Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.