Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 19th. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,222,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

