Berenberg Bank Raises Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,400

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($61.00) to GBX 5,400 ($67.22) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($62.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,751 ($59.14).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,840 ($60.25) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($46.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,068 ($63.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,765.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,342.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 74 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,120.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($62.64) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,141.14). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.