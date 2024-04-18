adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,631,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,754,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,331.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $236.25 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $236.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

