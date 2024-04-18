Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £611,851.08 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider David Richardson sold 599,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.27), for a total value of £611,851.08 ($761,671.95).

JUST stock opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. Just Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.40 ($1.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

