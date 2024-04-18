Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.8 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
