Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.8 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

