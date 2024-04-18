Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$70.83

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CCA stock opened at C$55.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

