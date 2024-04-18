Jason Hulse Murray Sells 1,607,142 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Stock

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PACS Group Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE PACS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
About PACS Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACS Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.