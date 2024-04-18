Jason Hulse Murray Sells 1,607,142 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Stock

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PACS Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE PACS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

