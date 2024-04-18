Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $82.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

MetLife stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

