Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Integer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 972,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.