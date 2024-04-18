Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

