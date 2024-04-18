Hamilton Insurance Group’s (HG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $13.36 on Monday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Belfer Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

