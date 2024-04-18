Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in RTX by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 69,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

