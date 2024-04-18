Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-$6.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-6.970 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Down 1.0 %
CCI opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
