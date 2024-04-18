NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,058 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,772,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

