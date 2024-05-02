ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $38,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0 %

O traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 2,270,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

