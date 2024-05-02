Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,134 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,011,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,134 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $316,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

MSI traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $338.31. The company had a trading volume of 354,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

