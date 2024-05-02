iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 325,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

