Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

INFY stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

