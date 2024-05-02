ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,253.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,180.42. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,525.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

