Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 88.33% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF worth $132,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ULVM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.90 and a 12 month high of $76.07.
About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
