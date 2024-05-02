Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 10.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 40.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

