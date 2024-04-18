DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,994,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 633,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,549,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 516,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Teekay by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,878,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 950,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,816,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Down 1.0 %

Teekay stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

