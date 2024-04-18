Future Generation Australia Limited (FGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 37,562 shares of Future Generation Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,323.16 ($28,595.59). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 131,560 shares of company stock valued at $152,019. Insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.
