DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,139 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after buying an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 2,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.20%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

