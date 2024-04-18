Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Insider Transactions at Medalist Diversified REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In related news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $112,463.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,323.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,264 shares of company stock valued at $170,073. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

