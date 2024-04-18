Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $50,270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

