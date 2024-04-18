430 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
VGT opened at $497.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
