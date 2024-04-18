Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) CEO Purchases $10,000.50 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Riggs purchased 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OCX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

