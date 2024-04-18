OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Director Acquires $99,999.10 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

