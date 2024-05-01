Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.3 %

HAYN opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

