Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.