Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.