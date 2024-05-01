Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

