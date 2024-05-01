CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.