United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $314,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.