Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Decreased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $818.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

