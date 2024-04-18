abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on May 24th

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
LON AAIF opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.93 million, a PE ratio of -20,715.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.20. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
