First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

