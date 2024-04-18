SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 65.00.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at 63.19 on Monday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 50.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

