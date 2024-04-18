Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $294.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

STZ opened at $257.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average of $247.13. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

