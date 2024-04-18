PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

