Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

