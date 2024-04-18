Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.6 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

